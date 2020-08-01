22 more medical workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 22 more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, one doctor got infected in Bishkek, four — in Osh, nine — in Osh region, three — in Jalal-Abad region, and five — in Issyk-Kul region.

Three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day, and 49 — from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,790 health workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,766 of them have recovered.