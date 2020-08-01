12:55
19 more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 19 more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, three people have died in Bishkek, three — in Osh city, two — in Osh region, two — in Chui region, one — in Naryn region, one — in Batken region, four — in Issyk-Kul region, and three — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 1,397 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
