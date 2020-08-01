12:55
900 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 900 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing.

According to her, 412 people have recovered in Bishkek, 41 — in Chui region, 54 — in Osh region, 6 — in Talas region, 18 — in Naryn region, 233 — in Issyk-Kul region, 52 — in Jalal-Abad region, 34 — in Batken region, in Osh — 50.

At least 26,926 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
