COVID-19 confirmed in 25 more health workers in Kyrgyzstan

At least 25 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in medical workers for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, two doctors got infected in Bishkek, four — in Osh city, six — in Osh region, six — in Jalal-Abad region, one — in Talas region and six — in Batken region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 44 medical workers have been discharged from self-isolation.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,768 medical workers, 1,714 of them have recovered.