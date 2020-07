Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan revealed illegal import of rice into the territory of the EAEU. Press service of the state service reported.

A KAMAZ truck driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped in Osh region. During inspection of the vehicle, they found 7 tons of rice imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU.

The cost of the detained cargo is 735,000 soms.