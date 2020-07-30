Schedule of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Novosibirsk announced

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan has sent out a schedule of two flights from Bishkek and Osh for today and Saturday.

Bishkek — Novosibirsk flight on July 30 at 21.00.

For citizens living in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Omsk Oblasts, Altai Krai, Altai Republic, Tyva Republic, Khakassia Republic.

Osh — Novosibirsk flight on August 1 at 17.45.

For citizens living in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Omsk Oblasts, Altai Krai, Altai Republic, Tyva Republic, Khakassia Republic.

The Embassy reminded that the citizens of the Russian Federation living in the regions adjacent to the place of arrival can leave the republic by the flights. Registration on the portal of public services is required. If there is no required flight in the list during check-in, it means that it is not opened yet.

Kyrgyzstanis: parents, children, spouses of Russian citizens; called to medical institutions; for confirmed care of a close sick relative can also leave the republic by the flights.