Emilbek Kaptagaev proposes to investigate COVID-19 outbreak in Kyrgyzstan

Emilbek Kaptagaev, Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NISS), proposes to form a National Commission to investigate causes of the spread of coronavirus infection and its consequences in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the commission within a certain time must carefully investigate all the vicissitudes of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its consequences. The focus should be on the actions or inaction of the authorities, responsible officials, local governments, and medical institutions.

«We must learn lessons, because a repetition of the pandemic (with the same virus or a virus of a different nature) is very likely. There are many signals of this kind. Our country turned out to be vulnerable, and we need to draw the right conclusions,» the head of the NISS said.

According to Emilbek Kaptagaev, representatives of civil society and independent experts should be involved in the work of this commission.

In total, 35,143 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country. At least 1,364 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the entire period.