Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to pay premiums to pathologists

Kyrgyzstan has revised the amount of premiums paid to doctors working with coronavirus patients. The Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova announced at an online briefing.

According to her, earlier there were three categories of medical workers whom allowances were paid. These are medical workers working in hospitals, centers of infection and at ambulance stations.

«Now we have added pathologists to them. Doctors will receive more than 78,000 soms per month for days worked in the morgue,» Aida Ismailova informed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov noted that a doctor working in hospital would receive 72,000 soms in total for 29 days.

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,711 medical workers, and 1,595 of them have recovered.