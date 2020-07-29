10:15
Work of public transport resumed in Karakol city

Public transport resumes its work in Karakol city of Kyrgyzstan. The City Hall of Karakol reports.

Such a decision was made by the Emergency Response Center for countering the spread of coronavirus infection.

«The issue of resuming the work of public transport inside Karakol was raised yesterday at a meeting of the center. Many supported the initiative, but with the condition of mandatory wearing of masks in public transport. Wearing of a mask in crowded places, such as public transport or a store, can protect a person from viruses,» the City Hall said.
