17:29
USD 76.62
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.07
English

Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has received humanitarian aid from 11 countries of the world. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, in addition to countries and international organizations, Kyrgyzstanis abroad have also sent humanitarian aid to their homeland during the pandemic. «Open information will be provided on the distribution of the humanitarian aid,» the head of the Cabinet added.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that the epidemiological situation in the republic is stabilizing.

«But it’s too early to rejoice, because the situation in the regions remains tense,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/160991/
views: 127
Print
Related
Russia hands over humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry of Russia to deliver medicines to Kyrgyzstan
Pharmaceutical companies donate medicines to hospitals for 26.8 million soms
Humanitarian cargo from Kyrgyz diaspora delivered from Novosibirsk to Bishkek
Russia donates PCR tests, reagents to Kyrgyzstan for 50,000 tests
Israel donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
100 doctors to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Russia
51 health workers to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Russia
10,000 packages of heparin delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan
Russia to donate medical equipment to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
28 July, Tuesday
17:04
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of...
16:51
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control
16:30
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products
16:12
Thunderstorm, wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the afternoon