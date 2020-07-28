Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has received humanitarian aid from 11 countries of the world. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, in addition to countries and international organizations, Kyrgyzstanis abroad have also sent humanitarian aid to their homeland during the pandemic. «Open information will be provided on the distribution of the humanitarian aid,» the head of the Cabinet added.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that the epidemiological situation in the republic is stabilizing.

«But it’s too early to rejoice, because the situation in the regions remains tense,» he said.