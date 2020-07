Misirbek Baisubanov, Secretary of the Academic Council of the Osh State University, died of pneumonia at the age of 65.

He was an Excellent Worker of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic, an Assistant Professor of the Department of World Literature at the university. Misirbek Baisubanov was a participant of the hostilities in Batken in 1999.

Colleagues speak of him as a high-level specialist who sincerely loved his profession.