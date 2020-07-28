CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 210 media for participation in election campaign

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has accredited 210 mass media and Internet media outlets for participation in the election campaign in the elections of deputies of the Parliament. Press service of the CEC reported.

At least 57 television companies, 52 newspapers and magazines, 26 radio stations and 75 online media outlets have received accreditation.

«Information on the amount and other terms of payment for the provision of airtime, print space of the media and for the right of publication in Internet media will be posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission,» the press service informed.

Recall, the campaign begins on September 4. By August 20, parties need to hold congresses and draw up lists of candidates for deputies. The lists should be formed taking into account the quota requirements.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree calling for parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.