150,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps confiscated in Chui region

About 150,000 packs of tobacco products, which were transported illegally, have been seized in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Last weekend, the Financial Police detained two Mercedes-Benz trucks on Bishkek — Kara-Balta highway as part of a previously registered pre-trial proceedings. During a visual inspection of the trucks, boxes with tobacco products without excise stamps with the following names: М-М, FAST, Prestige have been found.

A total of 290 boxes were found, the cost of which is estimated at 7 million soms.

«Before a decision on the criminal case is made, the vehicles with the cargo were placed into the temporary storage warehouse of the State Customs Service. Pre-trial proceedings are underway, measures are being taken to identify the persons involved,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes stressed.