Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 205,555 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 16,252,541 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,233,923), Brazil (2,419,091), India (1,435,616), Russia (811,073), South Africa (445,433), Peru (375,961), Mexico (390,516), Chile (345,790) and the UK (301,020).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 9,300,000. The figure grew by 134,985 people for a day.

At least 648,637 people died from the virus (growth by 4,109 people for 24 hours), including 146,935 people — in the USA, 87,004— in Brazil, 45,837— in the UK, 43,680— in Mexico, and 35,107 — in Italy.

At least 33,296 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,122 cases — in Kazakhstan, 20,122 — in Uzbekistan, 7,192 — in Tajikistan.
