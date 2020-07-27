Head of intensive care unit of Cholpon-Ata hospital passes away

Sarbagysh Imanaliev, head of the intensive care unit of Cholpon-Ata City Hospital, has died in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz Medical Association reported.

The doctor was diagnosed with pneumonia. «He was a professional and had saved many people in Cholpon-Ata,» the association noted.

Sarbagysh Imanaliev died this morning in Bishkek. He was born in 1961 and graduated from the Medical Faculty of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute in 1984. He devoted 36 years of his life to medicine.

He was 59 years old.

24.kg news agency expresses condolences to the family and close friends of Sarbagysh Imanaliev.