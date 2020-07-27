EU urges to clarify circumstances of Azimzhan Askarov's death

The European External Action Service issued a statement in connection with the death of Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life imprisonment, in the prison colony No. 47.
It says the European Union had followed the judicial process against the human rights defender since his arrest in 2010.
Azimzhan Askarov was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010. In 2016, the UN Human Rights Committee recognized the human rights defender as a victim of torture, and all court decisions in his criminal case — unjust and recommended to release him. However, Kyrgyzstan did not follow these recommendations.