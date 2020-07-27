12:32
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

EU urges to clarify circumstances of Azimzhan Askarov's death

The European External Action Service issued a statement in connection with the death of Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life imprisonment, in the prison colony No. 47.

It says the European Union had followed the judicial process against the human rights defender since his arrest in 2010.

Related news
Human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov to be buried in Uzbekistan
«On the basis of the opinion of the UN Human Rights Committee, we had expressed repeatedly our opinion on the court proceedings and had called for Mr. Askarov’s release. The EU had shared with Kyrgyz authorities its concerns about his deteriorating health. We strongly regret that despite the calls for his release on humanitarian grounds, Mr. Askarov has died in prison. It is important that the circumstances of his death, and the conditions in which he was held in the final months of his life are clarified,» the EU said.

Azimzhan Askarov was accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010. In 2016, the UN Human Rights Committee recognized the human rights defender as a victim of torture, and all court decisions in his criminal case — unjust and recommended to release him. However, Kyrgyzstan did not follow these recommendations.
link: https://24.kg/english/160807/
views: 84
Print
Related
Human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov to be buried in Uzbekistan
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
EU launches program to combat COVID-19 in Central Asia
Seriously ill Azimzhan Askarov transferred to hospital of prison colony No. 47
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks Europe for help in obtaining medicines
European Union supports doctors and children at Bishkek baby orphanage
Human rights activists accuse Institute of Ombudsman of double standards
Azimzhan Askarov achieves relaxation of his detention regime
Azimzhan Askarov falls ill, human rights activists demand his release
Lawyer of Azimzhan Askarov draws up another statement to UN Committee
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
27 July, Monday
12:16
817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 817 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a d...
12:02
EU urges to clarify circumstances of Azimzhan Askarov's death
11:47
Akylbek Osmonaliev appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of Government
11:43
10,927 applicants enter universities of Kyrgyzstan after first round
11:24
Uzbekistan to introduce transport lockout