Eighteen doctors from Russia who came to help their Kyrgyz colleagues in the fight against coronavirus infection have been met in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The Russian doctors were met by the Vice Mayor of Osh Emilbek Shadykhanov, the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region Baiysh Yusupov, as well as representatives of Jalal-Abad City Hall.

There are resuscitators, anesthesiologists, virologists, surgeons, therapists and ENT doctors among the arrived specialists.

The Russian doctors will help the city’s medical institutions in the fight against coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.