Russia donates PCR tests, reagents to Kyrgyzstan for 50,000 tests

The Russian delegation has handed over PCR tests and reagents for 50,000 tests to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova met with the Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Federal Budgetary Scientific Institution of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Professor, Natalya Pshenichnaya and a group of Russian doctors headed by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Bashkortostan Evgeny Kustov.

It is assumed that the group of Russian doctors, including resuscitators, infectious disease specialists, pulmonologists, otolaryngologists, will visit the regions and take direct part in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection, and will hold webinars for doctors from all regions.

Aida Ismailova noted that the support of the Russian side is evidence of truly friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples of the two countries, and expressed gratitude to Russian doctors, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of the Russian Federation for their assistance in the fight against COVID-19.