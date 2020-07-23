Kyrgyzstan asks creditors to suspend payment of debt

Kyrgyzstan has sent official appeals to bilateral creditors to suspend servicing of its external debt. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

On April 15, 2020, Finance Ministers and central bank managers of the G20 countries approved an initiative to suspend debt servicing for the poorest countries. The list includes Kyrgyzstan. The document was adopted by the G20 and the Paris Club and supported by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

As part of this initiative, Kyrgyzstan sent an appeal. To date, an agreement has already been reached with almost all bilateral creditors on deferring debt servicing payments in 2020 for the next 3-4 years. Consent was given by the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, France, Germany, Denmark, Korea and Japan.

«An agreement was reached with China, as one of the major creditors of our country, to suspend payments in 2020. Terms of the deferral are being worked out,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.