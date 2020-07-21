At least 320 concentrators delivered to Issyk-Kul region for week

Medical institutions of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan have received 320 oxygen concentrators for the last week. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Akylbek Osmonaliev told.

According to him, 30 oxygen concentrators and PPE from the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic arrived in the region yesterday. In addition, 80 pulse oximeters, 200 respirators and 4,000 protective suits have been received.

«As of today, there are 539 oxygen concentrators in the region. At least 80 of them came from the Government, 26 were purchased at the expense of the local budget and 214 — by entrepreneurs and concerned citizens. We can get out of this situation only by joint efforts, comprehensively supporting, first of all, medical workers,» Akylbek Osmonaliev said.