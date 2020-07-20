11:25
Two Kyrgyz films to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival

The world premiere of two films from Kyrgyzstan will take place at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Kyrgyzfilm reports.

Shambala movie directed by Artyk Suyundukov has been selected for Spectrum-Alternatives program. The film will be screened on July 25, 26 and 31.

Lake film directed by Emil Atageldiev has been also selected for the official program of the film festival in the nomination «Competition of new talents of Asia». The film will be first time screened on July 29.

Shanghai residents will be able to watch all the films of the festival in cinemas, but all foreign participants will not be able to attend the festival this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two Kyrgyz films to be screened at Shanghai Film Festival