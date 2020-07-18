18:17
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is working to create a stock of medicines in the state material reserve. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

He recalled that earlier there has always been a stock of medicines in the state material reserve, but then it was suspended.

«We have solved this issue, the government is working to create a stock of 65 names of essential drugs,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that the country’s authorities intend to support entrepreneurs who work in the pharmaceutical industry, build factories, produce medicines and medical supplies.

We discussed with the Prime Minister how to direct funds to support this direction: funds from the National Bank, the Kyrgyz-Russian Development Fund and received from abroad.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

At the same time, the head of state stressed that the issue of speculation in medicines on the market is under his personal control. He recalled that in his address to compatriots he said that everyone who wants to get personal benefit in such a difficult time for our people are considered as enemies of the people.

«We are talking not only about suppliers of medicines, but about entrepreneurs in general, every resident of the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
