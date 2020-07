The Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to exempt tenants from payment of rent for state property. The Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Zhyldyzbek Isakulov told.

According to him, such a measure will be in force for the period of closure of objects and subsequently for one more month for resumption of work. To be exempted from payment, tenants together with the balance sheet holder must draw up an act and submit it to the State Property Management Fund.