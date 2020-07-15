12:32
At least 105 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus has been confirmed in 105 medical workers for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, 25 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, in Chui region — 13, in Osh city — 19, in Osh region — 14, in Issyk-Kul region — 8, in Batken region — 21, in Jalal-Abad region — 5.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals for a day after recovery.

In total, 1, 980 medical workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the republic, 576 of them have recovered.
