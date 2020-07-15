Doctor working in red zone beaten in Bishkek

A doctor working in a red zone was beaten in Bishkek. Her colleagues told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the incident occurred at the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 on the night of July 12. A teenager was brought to the hospital, who complained of abdominal pain and diarrhea, and the doctors sent him to another hospital.

«His drunk relative was indignant at the fact that the boy was sent to another hospital, and attacked the doctor. The doctor, who works in the red zone, was torn her PPE. The woman refused to write a statement to the police,» they told.