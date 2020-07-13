13:16
State of Minister and Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan is stable

As of today, the state of health of the Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, and his deputy, Nurbolot Usenbaev, is stable. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, both of them are under the supervision of doctors in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. Their discharge date is not known yet.

Information appeared on social media that Sabirzhan Abdikarimov and Nurbolot Usenbaev went abroad for treatment. However, the Ministry of Health refutes this information.
