COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Five medical workers die from coronavirus

At least five deaths from coronavirus among medical workers have been registered in Kyrgyzstan up to date. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, four doctors and one medical worker have died. In total, 1,781 health workers got infected with coronavirus, 560 of them have recovered.

«The number of healthcare workers with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia is increasing. Doctors work around the clock. This becomes one of the reasons for a decrease in immunity, leading to disease,» Ainura Akmatova said.