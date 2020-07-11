Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.6 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves have grown to $ 2,641.2 billion. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Over the past month, the country’s reserves increased by $ 84.58 million. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by $ 217.09 million. This is partly due to the fact that the National Bank did not intervene in the purchase or sale of dollars in the foreign exchange market in June.

The bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted only six interventions selling dollars. In total, $ 143,450 million have been sold in the foreign exchange market.