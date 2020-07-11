09:29
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 732 per each citizen

The state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 732 per each citizen as a result of May 2020. The debt burden has grown by $ 25.4 for a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of May 31 this year, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $4,758.55 billion (351,027.58 billion soms), including $4,080.81 billion (301,032.52 billion soms) — external, and $677.74 million (49,995.06 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s state debt increased by $165.71 million dollars. External debt grew by $128.76 million, and internal — by $36.95 million.

At the end of May 2020, the national debt amounted to 60.19 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,790.79 billion and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,774.78 billion (43.5 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
