Finance Ministry: Activities to combat COVID-19 are funded in full

«Financing of measures related to COVID-19 is carried out in a timely manner and in the required amount,» the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan said.

According to it, 3.6 billion soms have been allocated for the healthcare sector in the republican budget for 2019. In 2020, the figure rose to 6.6 billion. At least 243.3 million soms were allocated from the republican budget to pay the set compensations and additional payments to medical workers involved in measures to combat coronavirus infection.

«In addition, measures for purchase of mechanical ventilators, mobile oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, necessary medications and hygiene products have been financed,» the Finance Ministry stressed.