King of Malaysia praises Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Azimbek Beknazarov presented the credentials of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to the King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah II. The diplomatic mission informed 24.kg news agency.

Azimbek Beknazarov learned a few words in Malay, as he had promised earlier.

"During the conversation, the King of Malaysia noted the speech of Azimbek Beknazarov in Malay. Sultan Abdullah II told that seven years ago he was in Kyrgyzstan for a week’s visit and he really liked horse meat. He also expressed admiration for the Kyrgyz yurt. During the meeting, the head of Malaysia showed interest in the national dress of the wife of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan,” the Embassy said.

Azimbek Beknazarov invited the King to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan once again.