Aichurek Central Department Store in Bishkek to be closed from tomorrow

Aichurek Central Department Store (TSUM) in Bishkek will be closed from tomorrow. Administration of the shopping center told 24.kg news agency.

TSUM-2 was closed on July 4. «We do it in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is still difficult to say how long the both centers will be closed. It will depend on the epidemiological situation, but not less than two weeks. As for the payment of rent during this period, we are working on it and will solve this issue with tenants,» the administration said.

Not a single case of COVID-19 infection has been registered at the Central Department Store as of today.

Recall, some shopping centers in the capital also closed today due to the complicated situation in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.