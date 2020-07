A day patient facility starts work today at a sports school in Tokmak city. The City Hall of Tokmak reported.

According to it, 50 beds were placed in the room, 10 oxygen concentrators were connected. Patients will be monitored by two doctors, three nurses and a hospital aide. Patients will be admitted based on a referral of a family doctor.

At least 20 oxygen concentrators will be purchased at the expense of the local budget in the coming days.