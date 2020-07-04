15:57
Day patient facilities deployed in all districts of Bishkek

Every district of Bishkek is preparing to open day patient facilities. Chief of the staff of the Bishkek City Hall, Balbak Tulobaev, posted on Facebook.

According to him, all work will be completed today. Consultations are underway on accommodation of patients. Judging by the photographs posted by the official, additional beds were deployed at sports halls, including Gazprom sports and recreation center.

In total, 7,094 coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 2,714 people have recovered. In addition, there are 2,122 people in hospitals of the republic with community-acquired pneumonia (negative COVID-19 test result). Most of the patients with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia are in Bishkek. Many patients with community-acquired pneumonia cannot be hospitalized due to a lack of places in hospitals.
