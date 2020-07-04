15:57
USD 77.11
EUR 86.61
RUB 1.09
English

Suburban public transport to work on workdays in Chui region

Public transport, which transported passengers from the settlements and villages of Chui region to Bishkek and vice versa, will work. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mode of operation of suburban public transport will be the same as public transport in the capital. Minibuses will be allowed to come to Bishkek on weekdays from 7.00 to 10.00 and from 17.00 to 20.00.

Work of suburban transport will be suspended on weekends.

It was previously reported that movement of suburban minibuses was suspended by the decision of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region.
link: https://24.kg/english/158326/
views: 96
Print
Related
Taxis in Bishkek allowed to work on weekends
Work of suburban minibuses suspended in Chui region
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport between regions, domestic flights to be resumed on June 5
Public transport drivers fined in Bishkek for violation of mask requirement
Public transport not to work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
4 July, Saturday
15:52
Ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan dies of pneumonia Ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan di...
15:46
Day patient facilities in Bishkek to serve up to 700 people per hour
15:23
Uzbekistan donates Kyrgyzstan oxygen concentrators
15:17
Day patient facilities deployed in all districts of Bishkek
15:06
Suburban public transport to work on workdays in Chui region