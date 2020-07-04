Suburban public transport to work on workdays in Chui region

Public transport, which transported passengers from the settlements and villages of Chui region to Bishkek and vice versa, will work. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The mode of operation of suburban public transport will be the same as public transport in the capital. Minibuses will be allowed to come to Bishkek on weekdays from 7.00 to 10.00 and from 17.00 to 20.00.

Work of suburban transport will be suspended on weekends.

It was previously reported that movement of suburban minibuses was suspended by the decision of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region.