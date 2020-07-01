First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and the head of the Republican Emergency Response Center, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, contracted coronavirus. Sources in the Cabinet of Ministers confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The official is in self-isolation at home. Doctors assess his condition as moderate. Almazbek Baatyrbekov himself is not available for comment.

Recall, coronavirus was previously confirmed in 26 employees of the Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev is also infected with COVID-19.