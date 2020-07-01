11:23
1.2 billion soms to be allocated for extra payments to doctors and police

It is planned to allocate 1,233.3 billion soms for compensation payments to physicians involved in the work in the foci of coronavirus, and additional payments to employees of law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At least 767.3 million soms of the sum will be spent on compensation payments to doctors. About 109.6 million soms will be allocated in June, and the rest — until the end of 2020.

At least 466 million soms will be provided for payments to law enforcement officers. The Ministry of Finance will allocate this money by the end of July 2020.
