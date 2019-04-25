10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

65.6 million soms in taxes paid through peripheral devices

In the first quarter of the year, 48,195 tax payments were made to the budget for 65.3 million soms through peripheral devices (mobile wallets, POS terminals — Note of 24.kg news agency.) The State Tax Service reports.

According to the service, the most of the payments were made through payment terminals — 36,958 payments for 34.3 million soms. Other 5,370 payments for 27.5 million soms went through web-based cash registers, 2,426 payments for 1.4 million soms — through Internet banking. In addition, taxes were paid through ATMs (970,300 soms), e-wallets (320,000 soms), mobile banking (702,200 soms).
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
State Insurance Organization pays insurance compensations for 18 mln soms
State program on increasing non-cash payments in Kyrgyzstan developed
Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan over-fulfill plan on collection of payments
Entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan report on high customs payments
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek