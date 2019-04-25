65.6 million soms in taxes paid through peripheral devices

In the first quarter of the year, 48,195 tax payments were made to the budget for 65.3 million soms through peripheral devices (mobile wallets, POS terminals — Note of 24.kg news agency.) The State Tax Service reports.

According to the service, the most of the payments were made through payment terminals — 36,958 payments for 34.3 million soms. Other 5,370 payments for 27.5 million soms went through web-based cash registers, 2,426 payments for 1.4 million soms — through Internet banking. In addition, taxes were paid through ATMs (970,300 soms), e-wallets (320,000 soms), mobile banking (702,200 soms).