Entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan report on high customs payments

Importers, participants of the foreign economic activity, report on the complexity of customs clearance, increase and high customs payments. Evgeniy Zavyalov and Rustam Mambaev told today at a press conference.

According to them, the difficulties for entrepreneurs began on July 1, 2017, when the State Customs Service began to apply «the sixth method» to everybody.

«We believe that the state in the face of the customs service, forcing all to be registered according to «price information," hinders the entrepreneurs. We would like to understand on the basis of what regulatory and legal acts the body applies to all this price policy. For three weeks already, the Security Service of the State Customs Service opens and checks each container. Is it authorized to such actions?» Rustam Mambaev explained.

He explained that «the sixth method» is applied when there are no documents on the imported goods or the documents presented are suspicious. The entrepreneur explained «the sixth method» notion.

«When we buy goods, say, for one som, importing them into the country and providing documents on them, we want to pay for it 12 tyiyns from this som, but we are told at the border that our goods, according to the document is «price information," which, by the way, is not regulated by anything, and costs not 1 but 10 soms. And you have to pay not 12 tyiyns, but 1 som 20 tyiyns," Rustam Mambaev said.

According to entrepreneurs, this document — «price information» — includes almost all consumer goods and raw materials.

If prior to joining the EEU such price information was publicly available, and every entrepreneur knew what taxes he would pay if he did not submit a list of documents for them, then today the price information is not made public. We encounter it only when the goods have arrived at the border. Rustam Mambetov

Representatives of business circles ask the government to deal with the situation at the railway customs «Severnaya», as the State Customs Service employees are inactive.