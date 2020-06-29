Patients with pneumonia to be hospitalized without COVID-19 test

Patients with symptoms of pneumonia, acute respiratory failure will be hospitalized without PCR analysis for COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the ministry has changed the algorithm of actions. From now on, tests for COVID-19 will be taken already in hospitals. «We prepare extra beds for patients with community-acquired infection,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that Kyrgyzstanis who have fever, first sign of acute respiratory viral infections, should call the Family Medicine Center, get advice and start treatment.

«Many people wait and the disease develops into pneumonia. If you have fever above 38, then you need to take measures, call healthcare workers. If you have shortness of breath, you need to call 103, 118 right away. There are a lot of calls today,» he said.

At least 5,017 people got infected with COVID-19 in the country over the entire period, 2,294 of them have recovered.