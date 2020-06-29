269 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,017 in total

At least 269 new cases of coronavirus were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 138 cases were registered in Bishkek, 43 — in Chui region, 23 — in Osh city, 6 — in Osh region, 4 — in Naryn region, 26 — in Jalal-Abad region, 16 — in Issyk-Kul region, 4 — in Batken region and 9 — in Talas region.

«There are 9 imported cases, the rest are from among the contact persons,» he said.

At least 5,017 people got infected with COVID-19 in the country over the entire period, 2,294 of them have recovered.