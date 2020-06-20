Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek

The Republican Emergency Response Center plans to suspend work of public transport on the weekend. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

The head of Government called on Kyrgyzstanis to spend weekends at home with their families.

«Many infected people don’t know where they got the infection. Public transport remains one of the main sources of coronavirus infection. Therefore, we plan to suspend public transport on the weekend, only in Bishkek so far,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

According to the head of the Cabinet, it is also necessary to suspend transportation of passengers between regions.

«The situation remains difficult and dangerous in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Chui region. Therefore, we propose to stop public transport between regions,» he said.

At least 192 people have been infected with coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of the infected reached 2,981 people in the republic.