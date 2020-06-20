16:11
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek

The Republican Emergency Response Center plans to suspend work of public transport on the weekend. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

The head of Government called on Kyrgyzstanis to spend weekends at home with their families.

«Many infected people don’t know where they got the infection. Public transport remains one of the main sources of coronavirus infection. Therefore, we plan to suspend public transport on the weekend, only in Bishkek so far,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

According to the head of the Cabinet, it is also necessary to suspend transportation of passengers between regions.

«The situation remains difficult and dangerous in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Chui region. Therefore, we propose to stop public transport between regions,» he said.

At least 192 people have been infected with coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of the infected reached 2,981 people in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/156828/
views: 210
Print
Related
Public transport remains main source of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport between regions, domestic flights to be resumed on June 5
Public transport drivers fined in Bishkek for violation of mask requirement
Public transport not to work between regions of Kyrgyzstan yet
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
Public transport stops renovated in Osh city
Public transport not to resume work in Kyrgyzstan
New transportation rules introduced in Osh city
All public transport stops working in Bishkek today
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 100 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 2,472 in total
95 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,657 in total 95 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,657 in total
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns
90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total 90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total
20 June, Saturday
15:23
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Re...
14:45
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
13:52
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
13:44
Number of mobile medical teams increased in Bishkek
13:30
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan