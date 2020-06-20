Negotiations continue on Kyrgyzstan – China railway project

Negotiations at the level of railway administrations and Ministries of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan and Russia are ongoing on China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project. The Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

According to the company, the project is strategically significant for the national economy of the republic. Its early implementation is one of the most priority tasks of the Kyrgyz railway. The parties continue the dialogue on such technical issues as the route of the railway, gauge and placement of the reloading station.

«The talks are held in a constructive manner, there is common ground on the positions of the parties. In the near future it is planned to hold a series of negotiations on the final coordination of positions,» the statement says.