Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek to be moved to Issyk-Ata district

Pre-trial detention center No. 1 on Gorky Street in Bishkek will be moved to Issyk-Ata district. The Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Kemel Sadykov said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the pre-trial detention center will be moved this year; the State Penitentiary Service has been tasked with this.

«A plot of land has been allocated for the pre-trial detention center in Issyk-Ata district, and preparations for construction have already begun. Pre-trial detention centers in Karakol and Osh will also be moved outside the city. Preparations for construction are also underway in Karakol, and a plot of land has not yet been chosen in the southern capital,» the official concluded.