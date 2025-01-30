11:01
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek to be moved to Issyk-Ata district

Pre-trial detention center No. 1 on Gorky Street in Bishkek will be moved to Issyk-Ata district. The Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Kemel Sadykov said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the pre-trial detention center will be moved this year; the State Penitentiary Service has been tasked with this.

«A plot of land has been allocated for the pre-trial detention center in Issyk-Ata district, and preparations for construction have already begun. Pre-trial detention centers in Karakol and Osh will also be moved outside the city. Preparations for construction are also underway in Karakol, and a plot of land has not yet been chosen in the southern capital,» the official concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/318368/
views: 69
Print
Related
New pre-trial detention center building opened in Suzak district
Premises of temporary detention facilities do not meet legal requirements
Prosecutor General's Office provides details on detention of Health Minister
Cells of temporary detention center in Bishkek overcrowded
Human rights defenders in Kyrgyzstan demand to test detention center inmates
Government intends to remove detention centers, prisons from Bishkek
Prisoners of detention center in Osh city sleep in turns
Inmates of Naryn detention center complain of torture, moral pressure
Kubanychbek Kulmatov to stay in SCNS detention center for other 2 months
Abdirasulova: Prisoners of temporary detention facility in south eat with hands
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
10:55
MFA responds to accusations of MP Maliev against Embassy in Germany MFA responds to accusations of MP Maliev against Embass...
10:42
Pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek to be moved to Issyk-Ata district
10:27
Transformer manufacturing plant planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan
10:15
36 cases of maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
10:07
Customs reveals violations in import of cars from Korea to Kyrgyzstan
29 January, Wednesday
17:55
Spring field work begins in Aravan district
17:37
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
17:30
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities