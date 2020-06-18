18:31
Attack on Bolot Temirov: Arrest of suspects extended for two months

Hearing of the case on the attack on a journalist Bolot Temirov continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The trial is chaired by a Judge Marat Sydykov.

At the beginning of the trial, the prosecutor read out the indictment under two Articles «Hooliganism by prior conspiracy» and «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Bolot Temirov told 24.kg news agency.

«The defendants were asked if they admit their guilt. Three of them said they did not plead guilty of any of the articles. This was unexpected. The fourth defendant, whom I recognized, pleaded partially guilty — only of the attack, not robbery,» the journalist said.

The lawyer of the suspects filed a motion to change the preventive measure to house arrest, and the prosecutor asked to extend the period of detention. The court supported the state prosecutor and extended the preventive measure in form of detention of the defendants for two months.

Recall, unknown people attacked Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. Doctors diagnosed him with concussion and bruises. The police registered the fact of beating only a day later.

Bolot Temirov himself made a statement after the incident.
