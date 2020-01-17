Attacked Bolot Temirov identifies one of suspects

Editor of Factcheck.kg, Bolot Temirov, identified one of the detainees on suspicion of attack on him. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an identification procedure has been carried out as part of the investigation of the case.

«One of the detainees was the one who beat me,» said Bolot Temirov.

Earlier, the journalist reported that he saw the face of only one of the three attackers.

He also added that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement and could not provide other details.

Earlier it was reported that four men, who were suspected of attack on the chief editor of Factcheck.kg, were detained.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg resource Bolot Temirov on January 9. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the fact of the attack as an attempt to intimidate him. Doctors diagnosed him with brain concussion and bruises. The police registered the fact of beating only a day later.

Bolot Temirov himself made a statement after the incident.