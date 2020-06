A rally against domestic violence is taking place in Bishkek. Four participants, observing distance, stand in front of the White House in Bishkek. They hold posters saying: «Police must protect», «Real criminals must be punished», «Stop killing and raping women!»

The police repeatedly tried to disperse participants. However, the protesters said they had right to a single-person picket.

«There a disorder in the country. I don’t want to live in a country where the police are doing what they want, can detain participants of peaceful protests, disperse a single-person picket,» one of the participants said.