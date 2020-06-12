13:20
USD 74.28
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.07
English

Electronic ambulance system, 3D city map to be launched in Osh city

A series of projects to improve digitalization of public services will be launched in Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The Mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov met with specialists from the Department of External Relations and Analytics of the City Hall.

New projects for further digitalization of activities of state bodies and municipal services were presented at the meeting, including programs to improve electronic document management systems, a web portal, ambulance, an electronic system of municipal property, Social Passport of Low-Income Families and a 3D map of the city.

Projects on organizing a digital technology center under local authorities, creation of a registry of an electronic map of underground utility system, increasing the interaction of state and municipal structures on providing services to the population through an active introduction of advanced digital technologies were also presented.
link: https://24.kg/english/155816/
views: 86
Print
Related
President: Digitalization should improve quality of services in regions
President Jeenbekov: Regional digitalization requirements will be toughened
President about need for digitalization: We are significantly lagging behind
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names first achievements of digitalization
Data Digitization Center of SRS to employ people with disabilities
Jeenbekov: Digitalization of medical services will legalize shadow payments
Jeenbekov: Digitization is not available in regions due to lack of the Internet
Digital trade regulation should not become barrier to digitalization
309 mln soms allocated for implementation of 60 digitization projects
Kyrgyzstan plans to digitize museum funds
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12 June, Friday
13:03
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a d...
12:59
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
12:48
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking
12:40
Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug
12:29
Electronic ambulance system, 3D city map to be launched in Osh city