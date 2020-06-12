Electronic ambulance system, 3D city map to be launched in Osh city

A series of projects to improve digitalization of public services will be launched in Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The Mayor of Osh Taalaibek Sarybashov met with specialists from the Department of External Relations and Analytics of the City Hall.

New projects for further digitalization of activities of state bodies and municipal services were presented at the meeting, including programs to improve electronic document management systems, a web portal, ambulance, an electronic system of municipal property, Social Passport of Low-Income Families and a 3D map of the city.

Projects on organizing a digital technology center under local authorities, creation of a registry of an electronic map of underground utility system, increasing the interaction of state and municipal structures on providing services to the population through an active introduction of advanced digital technologies were also presented.