As of June 1, 2020, losses of budget of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 14.1 billion soms. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Erkin Asrandiev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the state budget did not receive 6.4 billion soms in taxes, including the republican budget did not receive 5.5 billion soms. Shortfall in customs duties and fees is estimated at 7.7 billion soms.