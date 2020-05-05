Osh city budget losses reach 64.5 million soms in April

Due to the state of emergency, the budget of Osh city did not receive 64.5 million soms in April. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan posted on Facebook.

The Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov met with the managers of the Tax Service yesterday.

«The mayor instructed to levy taxes under the current legislation and to step up the fight against the shadow economy,» the City Hall reported.

Implementation of the budget in April made up 37 percent. «The local budget received 37.7 million soms out of the planned 102.2 million soms,» the City Hall added.